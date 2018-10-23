Beech Hill Hotel under new ownership

The Beech Hill Hotel has been acquired by The House Collection, following a multimillion-pound investment with support from First Trust Bank.

The country house hotel is one of the oldest country house hotels in the North, and is now under the ownership of experienced entrepreneurs Sam Harding, Barry Kemp and Adam Kemp, who between them run a number of successful local and international businesses.

The new owners have already created five new jobs at the hotel and have an ambitious growth plan to become the best four-star hotel in the North, capitalising on its prime location between Derry and the North Coast. The House Collection hopes to bring new life to the iconic hotel which was sold by the O’Kane and Donnelly families, the previous owners for more than two decades. The property, which boasts a rich 400-year history, has played host to former US President, Bill Clinton who ranked it as his favourite place to stay in Ireland, as well as musicians U2 and Ed Sheeran.

Speaking about their plans for the Beech Hill Hotel, Barry Kemp, Director of The House Collection, said: “We feel honoured to be part of the story of the Beech Hill Hotel whose character and charm have captured the hearts of local people for generations.

“Our goal is to become the best four-star hotel in the North, and we want to personally welcome the people of the north west to the Beech Hill to experience our new menu’s and enjoy the comfortable surroundings of the historic house.

“Our future plans include showcasing Beech Hill as a unique wedding venue with phenomenal photo opportunities. With a chapel nearby alongside stunning indoor and outdoor facilities, we can provide guests with a memorable day in one location. We also want to celebrate the provenance of food heritage here in the North West so we’re also updating our fine and casual dining experiences to reflect the produce we grow and source locally.

“What sets The House Collection team apart is our steadfast commitment to both hospitality excellence and the local community we serve. Any hotel can have great facilities but not every hotel has the people in place to create an exceptional hospitality experience. At present, five new jobs have been created but this number will grow over the next year as we embark on our growth plans.”

Stephen Comer, Senior Business Manager, First Trust Bank, added: “The Beech Hill Hotel is a renowned venue across the North, and we are delighted to help the House Collection give the premises a new lease of life.” The 32-acre estate at Ardmore has a rich history; the house suffered a catastrophic fire during the Siege of Derry in 1689 and was rebuilt by the Skipton family. It was taken over by US Marines during WWII where it acted as a temporary base for soldiers, before being transformed into a hotel in 1989.