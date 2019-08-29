Beneficiaries announced for charitable donation from Braidwater

BW Social Affordable Housing, part of The Braidwater Group, is delighted to announce the beneficiaries of its charitable donation, in line with the commencement of construction of the H1B site in Skeoge.

The first recipient is Glenabbey Community Association (GCA).

Established in April 2017, GCA is a community based / resident support organisation that was formed to primarily serve the needs of residents from Glenabbey and the surrounding Skeoge area of Derry City.

The second recipient is the well-known and loved Playtrail.

With an aim to provide an inclusive approach to play and outdoor learning at its Playtrail site, there is also provision for young adults with learning disabilities at ‘The Hub’ for Day opportunity & social provision.

The third recipient is Studio 2 at Greater Shantallow Community Arts (GSCA). Formed in 1999, GSCA is a dedicated community arts charity that is passionate about using the transformative power of the arts to make a positive impact on people’s lives, supporting the creation of united caring communities that deliver equality of opportunity for all citizens.

Speaking about the donation, Darren Farnan, Marketing Manager of The Braidwater Group, said: “The donations link in with the Braidwater Group’s yearly programme of working with local charities and sporting organisations, in line with our commitment to support the communities we operate in.

“We invited local charities and sporting organisations to submit applications for funding and are delighted to be able to offer financial support to these three worthwhile community organisations.

“As a company, we are proud to be part of the local community and pleased to be in a position to offer support.”