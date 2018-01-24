Bez from Happy Mondays set to perform DJ in Derry this Friday

Madchester icon and member of legendary bands The Happy Mondays and Black Grape, Bez, will make an appearance at Fifty Seven on Waterloo Street this Friday, January 26.

Alongside his son Arlo, Bez will play a mash up of classic indie anthems, new indie and Madchester tunes from back in the day.

So grab your maracas and get down to Fifty Seven this Friday night for a trip down memory lane with a true legend.

Tickets are currently available from Peadar O’Donnell’s bar priced at £10, and a limited amount will be available on the door this Friday night.

Doors at Fifty Seven open at 10.00pm.