Bill Anderson is named ‘Sports Volunteer of the Year’ at awards

Bill Anderson, Chairperson of Institute FC was last week named ‘Sports Volunteer of the Year’ at the annual Derry Journal People of the Year Awards, which was held in the Waterfoot Hotel.

Bill was nominated by a committee member of Institute FC, who had many kind words for the Chairperson.

“As voluntary Chairperson of Institute FC, Bill Anderson has done a remarkable job in ensuring that the club have not only survived but thrive in the Irish Premiership.

“In August 2017, floods destroyed our ground at Drumahoe.

“The club faced extinction as we were left without a home, and without a way of generating income.

“Bill rallied both the committee and the teams to ensure that we carried on. We were promoted to the Irish Premiership.

“What looked like a success on the surface, in reality, led to further logistical issues which Bill embraced.

“In August 2018 he showed innovative leadership to ensure that the coaching and playing staff were able to concentrate on the season doing his best to provide reassurance and the resources to allow us to compete.

“Despite reservations and some opposition from statutory bodies he was able to negotiate an agreement to get us to play at the Brandywell stadium.

“He rallied the committee and delegated responsibility. Despite this, he remained at the forefront of our day-to-day operations. He provided daily administrative support to our treasurer and secretary.

“He attended SAG meetings in advance of our home fixtures. He worked with local Brandywell community representatives to ensure that home fixtures (even against potential contentious travelling support) passed off peacefully.

“He found time to encourage sponsorship and lead a media pro le.

“He even found time to initiate a strategic planning process which has set the foundations for our governance and new ground development moving forward.

“Even with all this on his plate, he takes time to watch all youth games as well as senior matches.

“To do this without any recompense and without complaining is truly remarkable.

“In the last year Institute have been one of the City’s good news stories.

“This simply wouldn’t have happened without Bill.”

