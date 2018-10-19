Blogger Arlene gets style inspiration from “everywhere”

A local woman who is a finalist in the Blog Awards Ireland has said she started her blog “by accident.”

Mum of three Arlene Gill has been named as a finalist in the Personal Fashion Blog category in the seventh annual Blog Awards Ireland.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ she said her blog ‘Girlyinspocorner’ came about accidentally.

“It was all accidental, I set up an Instagram for a style diary for myself, to remind myself what I was wearing and what I had.

“I didn’t realise it was an Instablog until people started telling me they loved my blog.

“I spoke to another blogger and started on wordpress,” she said.

Arlene attended her first press day, and it “all kicked off from there.”

Speaking about the nomination, Arlene said: “It’s been such a shock and everyone is excited. I don’t expect anything from it, and I didn’t expect this. I think it’s amazing, because it’s out of all of Ireland. It’s nice to be recognised for all of the hard work I put in. I put in hours and hours, probably too many hours,” she said.

Arlene said she gets her style inspiratin from “everywhere.”

“I remember going into my wardrobe and seeing a necklace and matching it with a few things from my wardrobe, and driving behind a truck one time and the colours were absolutely beautiful and styling an outfit in similar colours.

“I have my celebrity bloggers who inspire me, but people on the street as well, you can get inspiration from anywhere,” she said.

For Arlene, family comes first, and she keeps her family life private from her blog life.

“It was never intentional to keep my family private, but my family is most important for me. I love my wanes, Caoimhe, Ryan and Lochlainn. No matter what happens, they’re always first!

“I just go with the flow, I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing. The blog has opened massive opportunities for me, and it’s amazing the people and brands that want to collaborate.

“I’ll always flag up if I’m working with a brand, and I always say if I’m using a filter on a photo too. I’m not perfect,” she added.