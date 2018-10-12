‘Blood and gore’ this Halloween with ‘Johnny Cash Made Me Do It’

One of the key theatrical attractions during this year’s Halloween celebrations in Derry is the ‘Johnny Cash Made Me Do It’ performances taking place at the Nerve Centre on October 28 to 30.

Produced with an over 16s audience in mind, ‘Halloween just wouldn’t be Halloween without some blood and gore!’

A spokesperson said: “Welcome to room 213 of the Railway Arms Hotel. The calming sound of the wind and rain and distant trains are heard outside the window.

However, inside the room. A senseless slaughter. A woman is covered in blood. Not her own. She has one more crime to commit.”

‘Johnny Cash Made Me Do It’ is a gothic musical journey through the woman’s disturbed past and how country music has played a part in the motivation of her gruesome crimes.

The 30-minute performances in the Nerve Centre will be presented by the Mockingbird Theatre Group – formed in 2017 by Ronan Carr and Anne Gallagher with the intention of bringing original, funny and insightful works to audiences the length and breadth of the country.

The group have already successfully toured with two of their productions – ‘The Barber of Moville’ and ‘Emmet of Arabia’ – and also brought their ground-breaking ‘Waiting Tables for Godot’ to city centre cafés during the recent Culture Night celebrations.

Next up for the Mockingbird Theatre Group is ‘Johnny Cash Made Me Do It’.

Speaking ahead of the performances in the run up to Halloween, Ronan said: “Anne and I are delighted to be performing in the Nerve Centre at 6pm, 7pm & 8pm on Sunday, October 28, Monday, October 29 & Tuesday, October 30.

“Our promotional material for what is a truly original and unique piece of theatre highlights ‘A seductive rose, a bloody hammer, a hotel room, a dead body in the bath – makes for one hell of a country song!

“Indeed, there will also be a live band for each of the performances with original songs and Karl McHugh on pedal steel guitar.

“It’s great to be associated with this year’s Halloween schedule of events – and we’re really looking forward to showcasing our latest work to Derry audiences.”

Tickets for the ‘Johnny Cash Made Me Do It’ performances which are recommended for over 16s are £5 each and can be booked through the Nerve Centre on 02871 260562.

For further information visit https://nervecentre.org

The 2018 Halloween programme will run from October 26 to November 3, with over 100 family friendly activities at more than 40 venues, stretching over nine jam-packed days.

Among the regular highlights which draw thousands to the city each year is the Awakening of the Walls, which makes a welcome return for 2018, along with dynamic drumming sensations Spark.

There will also be ghost tours, story-telling, animation, Halloween markets and so much more happening in the build up to the big night itself on October 31, when the traditional Carnival parade will bring hundreds of performers together to celebrate this year’s Return of the Ancients theme.

The night will finish in a spectacular Halloween fireworks finale.

The programme is organised and funded by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from the Tourism N. Ireland International Fund.

The full programme for this year’s Halloween Festival is available online at www.derryhalloween.com