Braidwater Homes donate to SVP via Toy Appeal

Local business, Braidwater Homes, has made a generous donation to St. Vincent de Paul, via the Derry Journal Christmas Toy Appeal.

Speaking about the donation, Darren Farnan, marketing manager at Braidwater Group, said: “The Derry Journal Christmas Toy Appeal is an important and worthy initiative at the heart of the community and the Braidwater Group is delighted to be able to support it at this special but sometimes difficult time of year.

“Throughout the year the Braidwater Group supports many local charities and community initiatives and in lieu of Christmas gifts this year the company is donating to three local charities including St Vincent de Paul (via the Derry Journal Toy Appeal), Aware NI and Foyle Food Bank.

“These are extremely worthwhile charitable organisations who provide invaluable support and services to the community at large, on a daily basis, with no boundaries.

“We hope that our donations can go towards helping vulnerable people and families this Christmas.

“On behalf of all the staff at the Braidwater Group, we hope that 2019 is a brighter place for all who need this additional help at this time and we will continue to support the local community in the North West and beyond.”

Pauline Brown of St. Vincent de Paul said the organisation was “totally overwhelmed” by the generosity and support of Braidwater Homes through the donation.

“It is amazing. We can guarantee that this donation will go towards people who are most in need. The money donated will go to the people most in need in the local community, and will stay within the Derry city area,” she said.

