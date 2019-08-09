Britain in Bloom officials visit Brooke Park for judging process

Judges from the Royal Horticultural Society’s Britain in Bloom Awards have visited Brooke Park to view its immaculately kept grounds and stunning network of plant and floral presentations.

Derry City and Strabane District Council have been selected as one of the areas to represent the North in the prestigious UK-wide awards following their success in the Translink Ulster in Bloom awards.

Finalists in this year’s competition are being judged on their horticultural achievement, community participation and environmental responsibility with the RHS judges visiting communities over the summer.

Brooke Park is also currently vying for a National Lottery Heritage Award after being selected from over 700 entrants to reach the public voting stage of this year’s competition which celebrates the people and projects who do extraordinary things with the help of National Lottery funding.

Mayor, Councillor Michaela Boyle, said: “I was delighted to welcome representatives from the RHS to the City and District and allow them to learn more about our cleansing and grounds maintenance processes and see for themselves the outcomes of that work. Council’s plant and floral presentations, grass cutting and cleansing regimes are a key element to the physical and environmental regeneration of our region set out in the Strategic Growth Plan. The dedication, imagination and experience our maintenance teams consistently deploy in ensuring the parks, greenways and streets of our city are clear for everyone to see all year round.”

The winners of each category announced at an awards ceremony in the autumn. To vote for Brooke Park to win the National Lottery Best Heritage award - vote now by using the hastag #NLABrookePark before August 21 or visit lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards