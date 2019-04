Flick through our gallery of 50 images to see if you or someone you know is there!

1. Girls Aloud Group of friends pictured in the Dungloe Bar. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. All smiles Enjoying live music in the Dungloe Bar in 2007. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. All the lads... Three friends pictured in the Dungloe Bar in 2007. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Sing, sing, sing... Portabello performing live in the Dungloe Bar. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more