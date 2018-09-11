Canadian travel journalists visit Derry

Four leading Canadian travel writers explored the North last week, and stopped off in Derry during their whistlestop tour.

The travel writers, representing various print and online publications with a combined readership of over three million people, or potential Canadian holidaymakers were here as guests of Tourism Ireland and Tourism NI.

The group’s action-packed itinerary included an alternative tour of Derry on longboards, as well as rock climbing on the north coast, blokarting on Benone beach. They also visited the Marble Arch Caves, and stopped off in the Mournes.

“Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite this group of Canadian travel writers to visit Northern Ireland,” said Dana Welch, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Canada.

“Fact-finding visits like this are a really effective way for us to get positive exposure for Northern Ireland through the media in Canada, helping us to showcase the excellent new tourism experiences on offer here to over three million readers, or potential Canadian holidaymakers.”