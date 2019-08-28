Carnival of Colours relocating to Brooke Park this weekend

The annual Carnival of Colours will be moving across the River Foyle to Brooke Park for the first time this weekend.

In Your Space Circus is bringing its flagship circus, arts and music festival to the cityside on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1.

The Mad Hatter does some 'hopping' with the children during a previous Carnival of Colours. INLS3415MC029

This will be the first year that the event has not been located in St Columb’s Park, and the organisers said they are excited to be bringing it to Brooke Park.

Those attending are urged to park in the city centre and walk the short distance to Brooke park. Alternatively the Model Primary School and Rosemount Primary School are opening their carparks for the event.

Further information on parking and location can be found at www.inyourspaceni.org/carnival.

The jam-packed programme for the weekend will include a wide range of circus and street theatre shows from some of the world’s most talented circus artists.

This will include acrobatics, juggling, diabolo, aerial, clowning, comedy, physical theatre and some beatboxing thrown in for good measure.

Acts will include Grant Goldie, Andrea Fidelio, Dr Skita, Siolta Circus, Tina Machina and Jack Wise.

Joining in with the Youth19 celebrations, and thanks to funding from Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Golden Events Fund, the Festival will have a brand new Youth Arts Zone featuring Youth Circus Shows from across Northern Ireland; the Nerve Centre’s Hothouse Stage; Graffiti, Dance and Parkour from the Take Back the Streets Project and mini-me walkabout characters.

There will be specialist workshops in circus, urban art and arts and crafts, local live music and face painting.

You can also run away with the fairies at the Fairy Festival Village and take a ‘wordy wander’ through the chattering trees in the park. International urban graffiti artists will be painting the park and food stalls will offer a smorgasbord of bites on site.

On Saturday night there will be a family friendly cabaret in the Big Top - ‘Saturday Night at the Carnival’ featuring snippets of international circus shows, youth performances, puppetry, magic and lots of other treats. For ticket info go to www.inyourspaceni.org/carnival

The festival attracts people of all ages from right across the North West and visitors to the city, highlighting Derry City as an exciting and progressive destination for events and arts activity.

Aine Kearney, Tourism NI Director of Business Support & Events said; “Events are crucial to enhancing our visitor experience, increasing visitor numbers and spend and helping to elongate the tourism season. We are delighted to support In Your Space Circus and the Carnival of Colours festival which will animate the North West arts scene and attract both local and international visitors to explore the area. We wish the event organisers every success with the festival.”

In addition to attracting sponsorship from Tourism Northern Ireland’s National Events sponsorship programme, the Festival is being supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Headline Events and Golden Events programmes, The Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Guapo – Fresh Mexican, and The Everglades Hotel.

Speaking at the launch, Gilly Campbell, Head of Community Arts and Education at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland said: “In Your Space Circus is a vital part of the network of arts organisations in the North West delivering arts to all sections of the community and to people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities. Their annual festival has established itself as a creative highlight and a firm favourite amongst audiences. The Arts Council is proud to be the principal funder of this dynamic arts organisation and wishes In Your Space Circus continued success with this year’s brilliant spectacle of street theatre and circus arts.”

Carnival of Colours is a showcase and celebration of In Your Space Circus’s year-round work with children and young people from communities across the North West; and our Street Theatre and performance work delivered across Northern Ireland. Cath McBride, IYSC’s Company Director said: “Carnival of Colours has become a key event in the City’s calendar and something our team is very proud of and passionate about producing. We are delighted and excited about moving the event from its home of 11 years, St Columb’s Park to the stunning location of Brooke Park.

The Festival provides a superb platform for showcasing local talent alongside international artists; and this year we are delighted to be celebrating the children and young people we work with through the Youth Arts Zone, as part of the Youth19 celebrations. We hope we provide an event that offers something for everyone, from the littlest to the biggest circus, arts and music fan! Most of all we aim to create an atmosphere of happiness, fun and total enjoyment!”