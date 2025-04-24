Closing the net - Derry Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

Crash Scene Investigators . The Government has also approved new legislation that would allow for the increased sharing of collision data.

The Irish Motor Insurance Database (IMID) has just released its first annual report for 2024. The database lists almost 3.5 million vehicles and 5.7 million drivers which provides instant access to records for relevant agencies, including An Garda Síochána.

The report details the 26,000 insurance summons and charges listed by An Garda in 2024, which shows an increase of 23% over 2023. More significantly is the increase in the number of vehicles seized for having no insurance in 2024. The 18,676 vehicles lifted represented a 67% increase from the previous year.

Uninsured driving is a significant issue in Ireland which has the second highest level of uninsured vehicles in the EU with approximately 8% private vehicles on the roads being uninsured. This is four times the EU average and three times the UK level. It also means that 1 in every 12 private vehicles on Irish roads do not have insurance.

This high level of uninsured has a knock on effect, as It impacts on road safety as well as adding to the cost of insurance. The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) provides compensation in the region of €60m to €70m every year to compensating the victims of road traffic accidents caused by uninsured and unidentified vehicles. This cost adds approximately €30 to €35 to the price of every motor insurance policy.

One of the key focuses of the MIBI is to discourage illegal, uninsured driving and to ensure people have their legally required motor insurance anytime they get behind the wheel. When the organisation compared insurance enforcement activities in Ireland to other countries, it was immediately apparent that other EU countries and the UK had a comprehensive central insurance database that police could use to identify uninsured vehicles.

Following discussions between the insurance industry and the Department of Transport, it was decided to create a similar database in Ireland, which would be developed and financed by the industry, and managed by the MIBI. The legislation underpinning the database was ultimately finalised in mid-2023 with the body to be called the Irish Motor Insurance Database (IMID). It went public last year. Its establishment is seen as a “game changer” by Garda Assistant Commissioner, Roads Policing & Community Engagement, Paula Hilman.

A key feature is the unique driver’s number (item 4d on the Irish driving licence). This year, more driver numbers will be added to the database, which will ensure that a unique identifier for each licensed driver is available to An Garda Síochána. Already, more than 2 million such driver numbers have been collected by insurers, and from 31st March this year insurance providers are now legally prevented from issuing motor insurance to anyone who cannot provide their driver number.

The Government has also approved new legislation that would allow for the increased sharing of collision data which will allow local authorities to request, receive and process road-collision data from the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda. This information will enable road authorities to target areas where collisions are more likely to happen with investment and infrastructure.

Additionally, the bill contains provisions to remove the requirement to display a motor-tax disc, as the widespread deployment of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras gives Gardaí immediate roadside digital access to motor-tax information.