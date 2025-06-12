Diabetes concerns for drivers - Derry Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

Road safety and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring Assist has produced a line-up of handy information to assist older people who may be concerned about driving with diabetes.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Diabetes cases are rising and older drivers are at increased risk,” says GEM’s head of road safety James Luckhurst. “However, better awareness, early action and proactive management are key to reducing risk on the roads.

“It’s important to look after yourself, to understand some of the risks posed by diabetes and to know what you should do to minimise those risks. So before embarking on a road journey, particularly a long one, take time to plan the route and build in regular breaks. This can help you assess alertness and sensation in your feet. If you don’t feel well, then avoid driving at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Families can play a key role in supporting older drivers with diabetes. So, by encouraging regular health check-ups and discuss any changes in driving ability, relatives are playing their part in ensuring safe road journeys.”

Driver fatigue. (GEM)

The organisation has listed typical questions:

What are the DVLA rules for older drivers with diabetes treated with insulin?

If you have type 1 diabetes, then you must inform the DVLA and will be issued a medically-restricted licence, typically lasting between one and three years. You must check your blood sugar levels at least twice a day (even on days you don’t drive), as well as within two hours before driving, then every two hours while driving. After experiencing a severe hypo while driving, you must inform the DVLA at the earliest opportunity.

Do drivers with type 2 diabetes need to tell the DVLA?

If you have type 2 diabetes and are on insulin, then you need to follow the same steps as someone with type 1. You do not need to inform the DVLA if your diabetes is managed by diet or tablets, unless a doctor specifically advises you otherwise. However, if you experience complications such as visual problems or severe hypoglycaemia, then you must notify the DVLA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is a severe hypo and what should I do if I experience one?

A severe hypo (hypoglycaemia) is an episode of low blood sugar where you require assistance from someone else to recover. It’s estimated by the Diabetes Safety Organisation that between two and six severe hypos and 40 non-severe hypos occur each month for every 1,000 drivers—events that can incapacitate someone in seconds. Following even just one severe hypo while at the wheel, you must inform the DVLA at the earliest opportunity. Also, if you have more than one severe hypo while awake in the course of a year you must stop driving and inform the DVLA. Full details are available at the DVLA website.

If I have diabetes, what can I do to reduce my risk while driving?

You should regularly monitor and manage your blood sugar, check levels before and during journeys, and avoid driving if your blood sugar is low. Be mindful of complications such as neuropathy or vision impairment, and seek medical advice if these develop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why is regular foot care important for older drivers with diabetes?

Regular foot check-ups help identify problems at an early stage, reducing the risk of complications that could affect your ability to drive as well as your overall mobility.