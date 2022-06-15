Eglinton gearing up for return of Classic Car Show

Cancer Focus NI were chosen as this year’s benefiting charity for the car show, which kicks off at 11am on Sunday, June 19 at City of Derry Rugby Club.

Joanne Smith, Community Fundraising Officer at Cancer Focus NI said: “We are so excited to be at the Eglinton Classic Car Show this Sunday – it is great to be back at events like this and raising money for Cancer Focus NI’s vital services. The last two years have been difficult for all of us and it is nice to finally get a bit of normality back.

“Covid-19 had a devastating impact on Cancer Focus NI and our services with fundraising events being limited, postponed or even cancelled. 95% of our funding comes from events like this and the kind donations of the general public. Covid-19 is also creating more issues for cancer patients: treatments have been delayed, cancer screening services paused, and diagnostic clinics cancelled. Not to mention the anxiety, stress and loneliness that patients and their families might have felt and may still be feeling.”

A spokesperson for the club said. “Eglinton Classic Club are delighted to be hosting their first classic show since 2019. We have been helping local charities raise funds for over 20 years. We have raised over £110,000 which has all gone to helping members of our community when they need it most. Like so many other things in life we had to postpone the last two years events due to Covid. We had chosen Cancer Focus NI as our charity for the 2020 show and when we had to cancel that we decided to have them as our charity of choice again as soon as we could resume our annual show.

“We are fulfilling that commitment this year and our show is taking place at the City of Derry Rugby Club grounds on Judges Road on Sunday, June 19. Special thanks to our event sponsors, Browne & Day Ford dealer in Claudy for their continuing support for our efforts. We have a real family day planned with a prize filled raffle, music, dancing, stalls and of course the stars of the shows, the classic vehicles themselves. We have hosted hundreds of vehicles every year including older cars, vans, lorries along with tractors and motorbikes. We are looking forward to seeing everyone back at the show and hopefully welcome many new exhibitors to Judges Road on Sunday. Classic vehicles should arrive from 11am on Sunday. Members of the public should arrive from around 1pm. Full details are available on our club website Eglintonclassicclub.co.uk.

“It is sure to be a great day so why not get the whole family down to City of Derry Rugby Club for a great family day out – we look forward to seeing you there!”