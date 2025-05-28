Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid review: Get ready to see plenty of these on the streets

Fiat's new Grande Panda is part of an aggressive new direction for the marque - with lots of new models to follow | Fiat

Motoring writer Gareth Butterfield flew to Italy to be among the firs journalists to drive the hybrid version of Fiat’s new Grande Panda

Listening to Fiat bosses waxing lyrical about their new Grande Panda, at a rainsoaked launch in Turin, there's more than an air of optimism about its future.

And judging by the warm reception of the electric version, which launched in January, they might be right to be a bit bullish.

Importantly, though, this is the car that's predicted to be the biggest seller, especially here in the UK. It's pitched at around £18,000, it has a 110 HP with a 48-volt Li-ion battery, and it's styled to be retro and fun, without being chintzy and weird.

Cards on the table, I really like it. I've always been a fan of Pandas, and I own a third-generation Panda. It's one of my favourite things, in fact.

The edgy styling strikes a fine balance between retro and modern | Fiat

But the new Grande Panda is much bigger, much more complicated, and quite a lot more expensive than its predecessors, so has it lost its rugged simplicity? Yes and no.

Firstly, there are three trim levels coming to the UK, the base-model Pop, followed by Icon, and then La Prima.

It's a simple set of choices then, and there aren't too many options to get bogged down with, nor are there all that many colours to choose from, but they all look pretty good.

The hybrid drivetrain feels much the same as it does in any Stellantis product, although there's a refreshing individuality about the interior design - as long as you look past that ubuquitous gear selector.

The details on the dashboard and centre console are fun and frivolous, and there's even a nod back to the original panda on the edge of the driver and central display cowling, which is the same shape as the legendary test track on the roof of Turin's Lingotto factory.

The interior is full of fun details - it's a nice place to sit | Fiat

There's very little to dislike about the interior. It's bright, spacious, functional, and comfortable. I'm not sure I'm keen on going back to a physical key now we've got so used to push-button starts, but I guess some people will welcome it.

As is the fashion nowadays, the interior materials are made of recycled plastics and fabrics, and most of it feels really durable, although the fabric cover on the "Bamboo Box" storage cubby on top of the dash on the La Prima version might scuff and mark pretty quickly.

The squared off steering wheel feels good in the hands, if a tad chunky, but there are some physical buttons to save you relying on the large central touch screen, and plenty to play with on the steering wheel itself.

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included, and you get heated seats in the top version, along with a few other standard goodies and plenty of safety systems.

There's plenty of room inside for a small car, and standard trim is good, especially on the top La Prima version | Fiat

On Italy's ruffled rural roads, it feels every bit as smooth as the Fiat bosses promise it will. You might think it's at its best in the urban sprawl, and it probably is, but it copes well with long motorway jaunts and, while it's by no means exciting on the twisty bits, it does cope fairly well with corners.

Its handling is tuned to feel safe, rather than deliver any thrills, and the soft ride makes for more body roll, but there’s a reassuring stability to it, and it responds well to inputs.

The hybrid system works as well as you'd hope it would in a small car. You've got probably up to half a mile of EV juice, enough for manoeuvring, parking and queuing, and then a reasonably punchy three-pot engine taking the majority of the strain. It all adds up to a tax-friendly and economical ownership experience - which is pretty much what all Panda buyers are after.

Rear passengers have plenty of room, and I like the phone pockets at the top of the seats | Fiat

In reality, the Panda, as "Grande" as it now is, makes a lot of sense as an EV. The electric one will doubtless be popular, and there is a full internal combustion version coming eventually which may, one hopes, come in at a very tempting price point.

Because while £18,000 is obviously a lot of money the Grande Panda does more than enough to make itself stand out against similarly-priced rivals.

Even in hybrid form it's lost some of its compact, lightweight, mischievous charm over the years, but it's still great to see the brand back.

And now I've driven it, I can see why Fiat is so chipper. Unlike the weather in Turin, the Panda's future looks very bright.

