IN PICTURES: Bear Run 74 in Derry at the weekend

The event was organised by The Bear Run 74 and travelled from Lifford, through Derry to finish in Donegal.
A special VIP event was held on Saturday for the young people in the Mayor’s Charity, The Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.
BEAR RUN 74. . . . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke pictured at the City of Derry Airport on Saturday morning for the Bear Run 74. Included from left are Alister Payne, Raquel Fenton, Ken Henderson, Andrew Fenton, Sean McNulty, Pauric Fannon and Andrew McClelland. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
LAUNCH OF THE BEAR RUN 74!. . . . . The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke pictured at City of Derry Airport on Saturday morning welcoming the safety car driven by Joe Jackson, leading the convoy through the gates of the airport for the Bear Run 74 VIP event. On right is Steve Frazer, managing director, CODA.
The Mayor Graham Warke welcoming the Bear Run 74 organiser Keith Bear to City of Derry Airport on Saturday morning. A convoy of cars made their way from Lifford earlier in the morning.
Joe Jackson welcoming the Mayor Graham Warke on Saturday morning.