Just 48 fines for pavement parking in Derry compared to 4,562 in Belfast

Between 2018 and 2022, 28 PCNs were issued in Derry / Strabane for the parking contravention, 99F, parking on a footway adjacent to a controlled area at zebra, pelican and puffin crossings.

John O’Dowd, the Infrastructure Minister, releasing the information said it was not possible to detail the total number of PCNs issued to vehicles parked on a footway (pavement) as parking restrictions marked on the road, for example yellow lines, also apply to the footway or verge, and the actual location of the vehicle is not recorded.