Just 48 fines for pavement parking in Derry compared to 4,562 in Belfast

Only 48 penalty charge notices (PCNs) were issued to motorists for specifically parking on pavements in Derry and Strabane over the past five years.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 5th August 2022, 12:42 pm

In Belfast, by contrast, there were 4,562 notices.

Between 2018 and 2022, 28 PCNs were issued in Derry/Strabane for the parking contravention, 99F, parking on a footway adjacent to a controlled area at zebra, pelican and puffin crossings.

A further twenty were issued for parking contravention, 46F, parking on a footway adjacent to a clearway.

Pavement parking

John O’Dowd, the Infrastructure Minister, releasing the information said it was not possible to detail the total number of PCNs issued to vehicles parked on a footway (pavement) as parking restrictions marked on the road, for example yellow lines, also apply to the footway or verge, and the actual location of the vehicle is not recorded.

