MOT and driver theory tests in Derry on Monday to be rescheduled
The Department for Infrastructure has announced that all DVA Test Centres, including MOT centres and driver theory test centres, will be closed on Monday, September 19.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 1:10 pm
The closures have been put in place for the Bank Holiday marking the Queen’s funeral and mean that all MOT tests and driver theory tests on that day will have to be rescheduled.
The DVA will directly contact all customers with an appointment for a vehicle or driving test for Monday 19 September to reschedule their tests at the earliest opportunity. Driver theory tests will also be suspended and customers will be contacted directly by the service provider with advice on how to rebook their appointment.