MOT and driver theory tests in Derry on Monday to be rescheduled

The closures have been put in place for the Bank Holiday marking the Queen’s funeral and mean that all MOT tests and driver theory tests on that day will have to be rescheduled.

The DVA will directly contact all customers with an appointment for a vehicle or driving test for Monday 19 September to reschedule their tests at the earliest opportunity. Driver theory tests will also be suspended and customers will be contacted directly by the service provider with advice on how to rebook their appointment.