New models with a look: Derry motoring with Jim McCauley

While many cars merit a second look in the lower £20,000 bracket, this can quickly rise when additional equipment is added. Three manufacturers are currently tempting customers with recently launched models well equipped in their range opening trim. At opposing market ends are the Chinese brand GWM with its all-electric BEV hatchback and the Renault partner Dacia with its hybrid five-seater. Moving down into the supermini category, the all-electric Renault Clio is also arriving at a tempting competitive price.

GWM has launched its new ORA 03 model lineup for 2025 which can be pre-ordered with the first customer handovers expected in March. The new range starts from £24,995.

The all-electric GWM ORA 03 range opens with the new PURE variant, which is powered by a 48 kWh battery providing a driving range of 192 miles. This trim level features a 10.25-inch multimedia infotainment screen, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as satellite navigation, wireless phone charging and Bluetooth compatibility.

Achieving a Five-Star Euro NCAP rating, a comprehensive range of ADAS support systems includes High beam assist, Auto emergency braking, with pedestrian & cyclist detection, Blind Spot Warning and Adaptive Cruise Control. This latest model also comes with a 360-degree camera system, rear parking camera and rear parking sensors.

GWM has launched its new ORA 03. Matt Vosper Photography Ltd

There are now four GWM dealerships in Northern Ireland including one in the North West.

Offering petrol power with mild hybrid support, the five-seater Dacia Bigster, is priced from £24,995 on-the-road. This SUV is also available to pre-order now by placing a refundable £250 deposit via Dacia’s website.

All models come with a range of driving aids as standard on all trim levels. These include advanced emergency braking, traffic sign recognition with speed alert, emergency stop signal, lane change alert, lane keep assist, driver attention warning and the emergency call system (eCall). Standard specification includes keyless entry, a 10.1-inch central touchscreen, dual zone automatic air conditioning, alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, and hill start assist.

The Expression trim, priced from £24,995 on-the-road, offers 17-inch diamond alloy wheels and a 40 / 20 / 40 split rear bench with easy fold functionality.

The new Renault 5.

For the first time in the Dacia range, the TCe 140 powertrain combines a new-generation 1.2 litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V mild hybrid system, improving performance while reducing average fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. It is also the first model within Renault Group to offer the all-new hybrid 155 powertrain, mated to an automatic gearbox and available from the Expression trim level.

Not only is the new Renault 5 arriving as the 2025 European Car of the Year, but launch deals are available on its £22,995 OTR price. These include 48-month, 5.5% APR representative PCP deals that start at £249 per month with a £555 deposit contribution. Alternatively, there is a 0% APR representative PCP offer across the range, meaning that for £182 per month over a 24-month period with a minimum 30% deposit, customers can drive away in a Renault 5 E-Tech electric evolution 120hp urban range.

The new arrival is available in five versions across three trim levels powered by either a 40kWh range battery with 120hp or a 52kWh battery with 150hp and a range of up to 252 miles.