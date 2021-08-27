Parking fines reviewed after bays redesignated - over 40 appeals says Mark H Durkan

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed it is looking into all Penalty Charge Notices on Water Street since the end of June.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan raised the issue with DfI.

He said his office had been inundated with complaints after parking bays previously used by motorists were redesignated as a coach drop off point.

The MLA said he has dealt with over 40 appeals already.

DfI’s Parking Enforcement Processing Unit has now written to Mr. Durkan to state: “In light of recent parking enforcement amendments, we are reviewing all PCNs since June 30, 2021. We commit to correspond to all affected individuals in due course.”

Mr. Durkan said: “My constituency office has been inundated with parking charge appeals over the last fortnight, all relating to the Water Street area of the city.

“These parking spaces just outside Orchard House were frequently used by motorists, many of whom availed of these bays to make a quick trip to Foyleside shopping centre nearby. However, within the past month these spaces have now been replaced by pick up/drop off point for coaches.

“It is clear that the new restrictions were neither well advertised nor are they sufficiently displayed.