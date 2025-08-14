Suzuki Vitara 1.4 ALLGRIP - Derry Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

Suzuki has introduced several subtle upgrades to its popular Vitara range. The compact SUV offers both on-road and off-road security in its top manual Ultra ALLGRIP specification. This 1.4 litre turbocharged model uses the company’s Boosterjet engine with mild hybrid support. Rated at 129PS, it returns a 0- 62mph time of 10.2 seconds with a potential top speed of 121mph.

On demanding ‘B’ roads. The Vitara ALLGRIP impresses with its excellent road grip and precise steering providing an agility not commonly associated with high bodied vehicles. This is due in part to the vehicle’s lightweight construction, being one of the lightest vehicles in class, although a firm ride can attract your attention over poorer surfaces.

Drive mode options include Snow and Sport settings as well as Lock, a low-speed mode for particularly challenging off-road conditions. Further handling support is given by Hill Hold Control, holding the vehicle for 2 seconds after releasing the brakes, and Hill Descent Control which automatically limits speed on a steep downward slope.

In addition to its active safety provision, the new Vitara has the maximum 5-star EuroNCAP rating, scoring high in each of the test categories. ADAS support technologies include adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert and traffic sign recognition. This trim level also comes with LED headlights and front and rear parking sensors with camera.

For the occupants, the interior provides a roomy and practical environment – more hard wearing than luxurious, but nevertheless well equipped. This top of the range model gets suede seat upholstery and a double sliding panoramic sunroof to increase its appeal. Instruments follow the now industry standard of twin analogue major dials separated by a 4.2-inch digital information screen. Neat detailing includes the metal finished inset panels on the dash and chrome trim on the air vents, but the central clock from previous models has been removed.

Styling-wise, the new model maintains a strong Suzuki identity with a more assertive front end, topped by the familiar clam-shell bonnet. Neat side detailing eases the bodywork out over the rear wheels, but not obtrusively, keeping the overall frame tightly restrained to provide good off-road clearance. There is an elegance in the design of the new Vitara and it sits well against the competition. A wide tailgate provides good boot access with a level floor aiding loading, and there are repositioning options for the floor panel and rear seat backs for various load options.

In terms of running costs, the Vitara Ultra ALLGRIP has a given combined fuel consumption of 52.3mpg (WLTP) and in a week’s driving on local roads, I recorded a very respectable 47.2mpg. A Co2 emission of 128 g/km puts it in the 30% BIK band for business users. The Vitara range is priced from £27,299 with the Ultra ALLGRIP model tested, listed at £30,799.

All Suzuki models are covered by a three-year/60,000-mile new vehicle warranty, which can be extended by the Service Activated Warranty. If the car is booked in for a scheduled service within the Suzuki Dealer network, the warranty stays in place until the next qualifying service and renewed annually up to a maximum vehicle age of 7 years /100,000 miles - whichever comes first. Vitara Hybrid servicing is every 12,500 miles.