Taken for granted - Derry Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

On July 14, the UK Government announced a new incentive to support the uptake of electric vehicles (BEVs). The £650 million package will run until the 28/29 financial year and is another episode in the grant based encouragement to go electric.

The Grant has two bands. £3,750 will be given for the most sustainably produced cars and £1,500 for cars that meet some environmental criteria. This, according to the government is in recognition of the need to address embedded carbon emissions across a vehicle’s lifetime, as well as tailpipe emissions. Vehicles that do not meet minimum sustainability standards will not be eligible for a grant.

This announcement is the headline of a raft of measures designed to drive BEV uptake forward. The restricted market for electric cars has also been recognised, as the cheapest electricity can only be obtained on home charging. The problem is that just over one third of homes in Britain do not have offroad parking and therefore no access to discounted home charging, resulting in no incentive to commit to BEVs.

Attempting to address this, the government has also announced a wider package of measures to support the continued deployment of charging infrastructure. These include £25 million of funding to deliver cross-pavement charging channels, £30 million grant funding to install charge points at depots for vans, coaches and HGVs, supporting the transition of the road freight and coach sectors, £8 million of funding to install chargers at NHS sites in England, and changes to allow EV hubs to be signed from major roads.

While helping the potential buyer, the incentive will also help the manufacturers to increase sales and meet their ZEV mandate targets for this year. This is a requirement that 28% of new car sales in 2025 and 16% of vans must be zero emissions.

But there are concerns if the incentives adequately address the problem. Commenting on the grant introduction, Adam Kemp, Director of Partnerships at ‘ DriveElectric” said, “We understand the government’s decision to support certain carmakers as they transition their ranges to fully electric. We don’t see this announcement having a significant impact on EV adoption, especially with Benefit-in-Kind rates for hybrids set to increase by 2028.

“There is also the additional Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) of £425 annually for five years on vehicles with a list price exceeding £40,000. Initially targeting high-end luxury cars, this surcharge was extended to include electric vehicles registered from 1st April this year”.

Chris Masson, Editorial Director of ‘The Car Expert’, also expressed reservations about the grant scheme. “The Government’s new £650 million Electric Car Grant looks good in a headline, but in reality, it feels like another policy designed to help car manufacturers far more than ordinary drivers.

“There’s nothing here for used EV buyers – no support for those looking to switch from older, higher-polluting petrol and diesel cars to more affordable second-hand electric vehicles. If cutting emissions is the goal, wouldn’t helping these drivers make the most difference?”

While the grant may provide an incentive for many purchasing BEVs, they will also have to consider the additional tax requirements on electric vehicles, and the fact that to ensure the maximum grant, the choice of vehicles will be limited to those in that sector.