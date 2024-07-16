Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest consumer analysis from Auto Trader reveals that car ownership not only remains vital to young people, but the need to own a car among 17 to 24-year-olds is increasing. However, from a backlog in driving tests to the rising cost of motoring, young people face significant barriers to ownership.

In a study of over 2,000 17-24-year-olds, 90% said car ownership was important to them, citing the need to ‘get around’ (70%) and the independence (67%) it gave them as their primary reasons for wanting a car. Just over half said they wanted their own set of wheels for the pure enjoyment of driving.

Whilst demand remains strong among young people, they’re facing growing challenges to getting behind the wheel. According to the DVLA, the already lengthy backlog for driving tests is only set to grow, with current forecasts suggesting that by the end of 2025, the gap between demand for tests and the number available will be over 1,100,000. In Northern Ireland, recent figures from Sterling Insurance reveal that the North West has one of the better waiting times at just over six weeks to book a test.

Having passed their test, however, many face being priced out of the market, with data from Auto Trader revealing a shortage of affordable cars. In fact, while most (58%) of the 17-24s surveyed who had already bought a car had paid less than £11,000, the volume of stock on Auto Trader in this price bracket has fallen by almost half (46%) since January 2016. During the same time frame, stock levels in the under £5,000 price bracket have dropped by three quarters (75%).

Comparing quotes in Confused.com reveals that the affordability issue has been further compounded by rising insurance costs, which have accelerated at twice the rate for younger people than the average driver. 18-year-olds have seen their premiums increase 84% over the last 12 months, whilst the average 17-year-old has faced a hike of 98%.

For those buying a used car, dealer warranty is important and when buying privately, it is sensible to run a registration check through any of the motoring organisations before committing to payment. Small cars dominate the used car market according to the RAC with the now discontinued Ford Fiesta topping the sales list ahead of the Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Golf. The only SUV in the list is the Nissan Qashqai in ninth position.

However, if the desired model can’t be found in used car listings, new choice starts around £14,000 providing the enjoyment of new car ownership as well as the reassurance of a manufacturer’s warranty. Providing entry level ownership, buyers will have a choice that includes the Dacia Sandero, Fiat Panda, Kia Picanto and Volkswagen Up. In all cases, model choice, however, should not be settled on until insurance is confirmed. In addition to the number in the 50-group ratings, there is also the security assessment in the letter that follows the number. The lower the number, the less expensive the premium, with ‘E’ representing a security rating above basic requirement. Be careful of a ‘U’ which means that the security of the car is below requirements and will probably indicate a necessary upgrade with a higher cost than the number alone might suggest.