Test drive the Mazda6e - Derry Motoring with Jim Mc Cauley

Mazda has refined its popular Mazda6 to take it into the all-electric world. The company is anxious to establish a foothold in this market sector, and has confirmed the arrival of the all-new Mazda6e in the summer of 2026.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car is already available on continental Europe and as a taster of what is to come, I had the opportunity to have a Scottish drive in a Swiss registered left hand drive model.

Design-wise, the car is clearly a successful development of the current Mazda6, but marginally larger and with hatchback convenience. Narrow front light units stretch out from the traditional Mazda grille with featured illuminated wing. The sharpness of the front end eases as the panels soften towards the rear with the short rear deck housing a speed activated spoiler. Frameless doors open to reveal a luxury interior across all specification levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing the dynamic elements is the Chinese sourced architecture but with Mazda engineering steering, suspension and pedal calibration for this rear wheel drive car. There is a choice of two power units, one of which has a 68.8kWh battery providing a range of just under 300 miles. This delivers 190kW (258PS) and 320Nm of torque.

Mazda6e. Photo: Jim Mc Cauley.

The Long Range version, driven for this review, has the larger 80kWh battery which increases range to 326 miles. Its electric motor is rated at 180kW (245PS) with the same 320Nm torque. 0-62mph is fractionally slower at 7.8 seconds while maximum speed remains the same. DC charging can take the battery from 10% to 80% in 47 minutes.

Once you approach the car with the key, it opens and readies itself to go. There is no internal switching and a flick on the traditional wiper stalk now controls direction. Wiper operation is a totally different, and complicated, operation. The car moves off slowly with a well calibrated throttle allowing for good control. Good steering lock and competent braking add to the driving experience.

The car is exceptionally quiet all round but there is a feeling that the Chinese influence is dominant. The large 14.6 inch central display controls all your needs and the excellent Mazda console control for the infotainment and navigation is replaced by two gaping cup holders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As is now common practice, the Mazda6e offers three drive modes — Normal, Sport and Individual — allowing drivers to tailor their driving experience to their individual style. Sport Mode offers stronger acceleration, medium regenerative braking, and increased steering resistance for greater road feel. The Individual Mode allows drivers to configure acceleration, regenerative braking and steering characteristics to their personal preferences.

Mazda6e. Photo: Mazda.

A button on the end of the flasher stalk will give a one cycle sweep of the wipers with screen wash, but the wipers themselves have to be operated through the display screen, although this can be reassigned to one of two ‘free’ buttons on the steering wheel spokes.

In terms of safety, Mazda is aiming for the maximum 5-star EuroNCAP award and all models come with nine airbags and a full complement of advanced safety technologies.

UK and Irish prices will be announced closer to local launch dates. From September 1 this year, all Mazda cars now benefit from a full six-year manufacturer warranty, while the mileage limit rises from the current 60,000 miles to 100,000 miles.