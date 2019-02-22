Children in Crossfire Colour Run this March

Children in Crossfire are once again hosting their annual fundraising ‘Colour Run’ this March.

For the last five years, Children in Crossfire has held its annual Colour Run fundraiser each spring in Derry.

This event, which really puts the ‘fun’ in ‘fun run’, has been hugely supported by people from throughout the northwest and beyond.

Thousands of people have taken part and many thousands of pounds have been raised to support Children in Crossfire’s work in Tanzania and Ethiopia.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday, March 10, and is suitable for runners, walkers and families.

Colour Run organiser, Children in Crossfire Events Fundraiser Eileen Warren is urging people to sign up and enjoy the fun.

She said: “The Colour Run is all about smiles and laughter – and getting covered in coloured powder as you run or walk along a 5km route from Ebrington along Queens Quay!

“It’s a very safe event and is open to everyone aged six and above. It costs £15 for adults and £5 for under 16s with a small online booking fee.

“There are also family rates, school/club group discounts and adult group rates, so it’s a very affordable way for family and friends to get together for a fun-filled Sunday morning.

“Of course, the Colour Run has a very important purpose. It raises vital funds that can change the lives of children in Tanzania and Ethiopia, where Children in Crossfire operates. £1,000 give 40 severely malnourished children life-saving treatment. £300 pays 10 teachers’ salaries in Tanzania for a month. £100 buys five children breakfast at school for a whole year. That’s why we encourage participants to raise sponsorship as well as pay their registration fee; a little raised here can go a very long way there, making a real and lasting impact on the lives of some of the world’s most vulnerable children. Register at https://register.primoevents.com/ps/event/ChildreninCrossfireColourRun2019