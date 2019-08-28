Children In Need awards over £230,000 to help disadvantaged

BBC Children in Need has announced that it has awarded new grants totalling £231,612 to three local projects working with disadvantaged children and young people in Derry.

The grants have been allocated through the charity’s Small and Main Grants Programme.

The new funding will enable projects to provide services to young people and means that Children in Need currently has invested more than £2.5m across the city and county.

The grants come as Children in Need celebrates its fundraising total of £58m in its 2018 Appeal.

Kinship Care has been awarded £102,915, over three years, to deliver fun and creative play activities for children living in kinship care.

The project will help to improve the young people’s confidence and self-esteem, develop their social skills and improve emotional wellbeing.

Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum has also benefitted from funding in this round, receiving a three-year grant of £99,267 to deliver the ‘Moving On Up’ health and wellbeing programme to disadvantaged children and young people living in the Triax area and across Derry City.

Moving On Up is an OCNNI accredited programme designed to empower young people to achieve their potential and help them deal more effectively with personal and social issues that may affect their physical and mental health. The programme will help develop life skills and raise aspirations.

Aileen McGuinness, General Manager at Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum said: “It’s fantastic news to hear that we have been awarded with this funding which will enable us to run our Moving On Up programme for a further three years. The Health Champions - BBHF youth advisory panel - have been central to this application and we are looking forward to developing their ideas to shape health promotion to their peers.”

Elsewhere, Women’s Aid Foyle will use a grant of £29,430, over three years, to deliver a support programme for disadvantaged children and young people in Derry who are living with or have been affected by domestic and sexual abuse. The project will deliver support sessions for the young people which will help to reduce isolation, improve confidence and self-esteem and encourage the young people to develop positive relationships.

Fionnuala Walsh, National Head for NI at BBC Children in Need said: “Projects like these in Derry/Londonderry are a fantastic example of how our funding makes a huge difference to the lives of children and young people in our communities. Without the generosity of our supporters, this wouldn’t be possible – a huge thank you to everyone who donated.”