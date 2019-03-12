Children’s Writing Fellow hosts workshops

Seamus Heaney Children’s Writing Fellow Myra Zepf was in Derry recently to host a special interactive workshop at the Guildhall.

Children from the city’s three Irish medium primary schools, Gaelscoil Eadáin Mhóir, Gaelscoil na Daróige and Bunscoil Cholmcille joined children’s book writer Myra Zepf to mark the start of both Book Week and Seachtain na Gaeilge (Irish language Week)l with stories, games, music and fun.

The ‘Lúcháir Leabhar’ event (The Joy of Books) was hosted by Derry and Strabane District Council, and each school was awarded a box of books by the Mayor, John Boyle. The role of Children’s Writing Fellow was created by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, with funding from the National Lottery, and the Seamus Heaney Centre for Poetry at Queen’s University Belfast. It is the first appointment of its kind and is one of a number of projects created by the two organisations to ensure the legacy of the Nobel Prize-winning poet, and to inspire and support current and future generations of creative writing talent.