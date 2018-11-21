Christmas Fayre in Strabane

Derry City and Strabane District Council is encouraging shoppers in the North West to support this year’s Strabane Christmas Fayre which is set to take place in Strabane Town Centre on Sunday, December 2 from 1pm to 5pm.

Promising to be a fantastic day of festive family fun, the Christmas Fayre is a joint initiative between Strabane Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership, Strabane Business Improvement District (BID) and Derry City and Strabane District Council featuring local businesses and local food and craft market stalls.

In addition to the unique Christmas gifts on offer, there will be musical entertainment with local school choirs and the Strabane Brass Band, as well as theatrical performances and lots of children’s entertainment such as storytelling and arts and crafts.

There will also be a number of stages located throughout the town showcasing local talent and providing a wide range of musical genres for the public to enjoy and to add to the festive atmosphere.

Other highlights include a ‘Hope Tree’ with all proceeds going to the Mayor’s charity Foyle Search & Rescue. For every donation received, you can have your own special message written on a ‘bauble of hope’ and hung on the Hope Tree in the town centre.

The Butcher Street Car Park will also play host again this year to the popular ‘Pooches Parade’ & ‘Dog Christmas Jumper Competition’. There will be a dog parade at 1:30pm across the two bridges with judging for best dressed pooch at 2:30pm.

Families can also visit the giant ‘Nordic Tipi’ this year for a fantastic multi-cultural inspired Christmas experience featuring live music and children’s arts and crafts.

Back by popular demand, the vintage Polar Express-themed bus will also be ferrying people between the Strabane Retail Park and the town centre free of charge, providing entertainment on board with singing and storytelling!

For further information visit www.facebook.com/StrabaneChristmasFayre