17 brilliant pictures as Santa arrives at Richmond Centre shopping complex in Derry

By George Sweeney
Published 16th Nov 2024, 15:30 GMT
There was great excitement in the city centre on Satirday as Santa Claus himself came to town to officially launch the Richmond Centre’s festive season. Santa was joined by the colourful cast of the Millennium Forum’s forthcoming Aladdin pantomime.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Santa arrives at the Richmond Shopping Centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Richmond Shopping Centre manager Bobby Nicholson with the cast members of the Aladdin pantomime during Santa’s visit to the centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Families await the arrival of Santa at the Richmond Shopping Centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Santa arrives at the Richmond Shopping Centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Related topics:Derry
