20 brilliant photographs of Féile’s fabulous Christmas Together event in Derry’s Long Tower Youth Club

By Jim McCafferty
Published 19th Dec 2024, 17:25 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 17:26 BST
The Christmas craic was 90 at Féile’s fabulous Christmas Together event on December 14.

There were festive fun and games and Christmas treats at the Long Tower Youth Club with young and old getting into the Yuletide spirit.

1. Feile's Eibhllin Morrison (centre) pictured with Etain and Mix McKinney at Saturday's event in the Long Tower Youth Club.

2. The Momentum Choir performing at Saturday's 'Christmas Get-Together'.

3. The Villagers Choir performing at Saturday's 'Christmas Get Together' at the Long Tower Youth Club. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

4. The jugglers in action on Saturday last.

