Relatives of the late Lena Boyle took part in the annual Christmas morning charity swim at Ludden beach, Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2252GS – 26

25 great pictures from the Christmas day swim at Ludden Beach

Local people braved the icy waters of Lough Swilly on Christmas morning for charities including Children’s Eye Cancer, Foyle Hospice and Relay for Life.

By George Sweeney
2 hours ago
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 12:24pm

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. Swimmers who took part in the annual Children's Eye Cancer Christmas morning charity swim at Ludden beach, Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2252GS – 21

Photo: George Sweeney

2. Organiser of the annual Christmas morning charity swim at Ludden beach, Buncrana, Roisin Lynch pictured with her grandchildren Erin and Flynn Laxon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2252GS – 27

Photo: George Sweeney

3. Some of the swimmers who took part in the annual Children's Eye Cancer Christmas morning charity swim at Ludden beach, Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2252GS – 25

Photo: George Sweeney

4. Some of the swimmers who took part in the annual Christmas morning charity swim at Ludden beach. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2252GS – 09

Photo: George Sweeney

