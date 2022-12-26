25 great pictures from the Christmas day swim at Ludden Beach

Local people braved the icy waters of Lough Swilly on Christmas morning for charities including Children’s Eye Cancer, Foyle Hospice and Relay for Life.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Swimmers who took part in the annual Children’s Eye Cancer Christmas morning charity swim at Ludden beach, Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2252GS – 21
2. Organiser of the annual Christmas morning charity swim at Ludden beach, Buncrana, Roisin Lynch pictured with her grandchildren Erin and Flynn Laxon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2252GS – 27
3. Some of the swimmers who took part in the annual Children’s Eye Cancer Christmas morning charity swim at Ludden beach, Buncrana. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2252GS – 25
4. Some of the swimmers who took part in the annual Christmas morning charity swim at Ludden beach. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2252GS – 09
