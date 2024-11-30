67 great pictures from Derry and Donegal back in November 1994

By Brendan McDaid
Published 30th Nov 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 30th Nov 2024, 12:18 BST
In this selection of pictures from the Derry Journal archives you’ll find people shopping in the city’s retail outlets and shopping centres, award winning Irish dancers and disco dancers, school prizegivings, and a general snapshot of the people and places making the news in the weeks before Christmas 1994.

Photos: Derry Journal.

Dunnes Stores at the Richmond Centre.

1. November 1994 3 (27).jpg

Dunnes Stores at the Richmond Centre. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Dunnes Stores food outlet on the top floor of the Richmond Centre back in 1994.

2. November 1994 3 (38).jpg

Dunnes Stores food outlet on the top floor of the Richmond Centre back in 1994. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
St Peter's High School students chatting with John Hume back in November 1994.

3. November 1994 4 (6).jpg

St Peter's High School students chatting with John Hume back in November 1994. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Ulster Irish dancing champions.

4. November 1994 1 (10).jpg

Ulster Irish dancing champions. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 18
Next Page
Related topics:DerryDonegal
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice