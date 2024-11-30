67 great pictures from Derry and Donegal back in November 1994
By Brendan McDaid
Published 30th Nov 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 30th Nov 2024, 12:18 BST
In this selection of pictures from the Derry Journal archives you’ll find people shopping in the city’s retail outlets and shopping centres, award winning Irish dancers and disco dancers, school prizegivings, and a general snapshot of the people and places making the news in the weeks before Christmas 1994.
