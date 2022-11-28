Beech Hill offering exclusive New Year’s Eve booking for a cool £29,500

The historic 18th century hotel has advertised the 'exclusive one of a kind party' at a rate reduced from £50,000.

"For the first time ever we are very excited to host Beech Hill Country House exclusively to one booking for New Year's Eve. Whether that's bringing all the family or your best friends the entire estate is yours for up to 30 of your favourite people," the luxurious four-star property stated.

The 32 acre estate was home to hundreds of US marines during WW2. US President Bill Clinton and former US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton have been among its famous guests.

The hotel stated: “From the moment you arrive down the tree lined driveway to your private country house to a beautiful bespoke breakfast the next morning our team look forward to creating an experience to remember for many years to come.”