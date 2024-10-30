With the holiday season fast approaching, Christmas has arrived earlier than usual for some residents of one Derry street.

Following the traditional holiday calendar, festive preparations usually follow on after Halloween.

This is the time of year that many people say they look forward to several months of fun and enjoyment and a time to spend with loved ones and friends. Derry is world famous for being Europe’s biggest Halloween festival and festivities have been taking place throughout this week.

For those living on one street in the Skeoge area though, they have been treated to illuminations from the festive season of Christmas two months early. This is thanks largely to resident and Christmas enthusiast John Lynch. Even though it is Halloween week, for John it is the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year.

The house in Derry is bringing some early Christmas cheer.

“The aroma of pine needles and cinnamon fills the air as I wrestle with the tangled Christmas lights, a wide grin plastered across my face,” he said. “It is barely August, yet my living room is transformed into a Winter Wonderland.”

John,41, who is the CEO of Youth Work Alliance, has been preparing and putting up his Christmas decorations since August.

John said: ”Some might raise an eyebrow at my ‘early’ Christmas spirit, but for me, it's about more than just a date on the calendar.

“Christmas is a feeling, warmth that spreads through my heart and brings my family together. It's a time for laughter, for sharing stories, and for creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

John reflected some more on what makes the Christmas holiday season so special for him to start preparing for it earlier than Halloween.

”My childhood Christmases were magical. My dad, a true Christmas enthusiast, would always put the tree up early, much to my delight.

“The twinkling lights and colorful decorations transformed our home into a festive haven and the anticipation for Christmas day was palpable.”

John's decorations adorning his Temple Park home have been drawing more visitors than usual to the area.

In recent weeks a lot more people have been driving by at night to experience the festive delight with the colourful illuminations creating cheer on the dreary autumn into winter nights that have fast been closing in.

He stated: ”Now as a parent myself, I want to recreate that same magic for my children. I want their eyes to light up when they see the tree, and I want them to feel the same joy and excitement that I felt as a child.

“But it's not just about my own family. I want to share the Christmas spirit with everyone - my nieces and nephews, my neighbors, even the delivery driver who drops off my Christmas cards in October.”

The subject of Christmas in October though can be a contentious issue for some.

Since retailers have started in recent years marketing both the Halloween and Christmas holidays at once - many shoppers were overheard stating that it's simply ‘too early’ and ‘overwhelming’ to sell decor for both.

Many stores now have a Halloween and a Christmas section filled with decorations and lights side by side, and in some cases the Christmas aisles - as early as September dominating certain sections of retail outlets.

There have been conversations among consumers about this practice possibly diluting Christmas and taking the shine away from Halloween.

For John though, it's never too early to spread a bit of cheer.

“The twinkling lights in my windows, the inflatable Santa on my lawn, the wreath on my front door - they're all a beacon of Christmas cheer, a reminder that even in the darkest months, there's always light and joy to be found.

“So yes, I put my Christmas tree up in August and my outdoor decorations in October. Because Christmas is more than just a day, it's a feeling, a tradition, a way of bringing people together and spreading a little bit of magic.

“And in a world that often feels too rushed and too serious a little bit of Christmas magic is exactly what we need”.