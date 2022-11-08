The north Inishowen town of Carndonagh is famed for its beautiful Christmas tree and decorations, and this year’s lights switch on will take place on Sunday, November 27 at 6pm at the Diamond.

To the east, the Moville Christmas Tree group is currently running a ‘Make Moville Sparkle’ GoFundMe drive to help with costs for the Christmas celebrations in the town.

Moville, also famed for its beautiful festive display each year, will switch its lights on at 5pm on the same day, Sunday, November 26.

Previous Christmas lights in Carndonagh (left) and Moville. Phots: Brendan McDaid/ George Sweeney, Derry Journal.

Buncrana Christmas Lights are also back for 2022 with date and time to be confirmed.

Meanwhile Muff will host a Christmas Craft Fayre Weekend on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 November at St Mary’s Community Hall 12-4pm. You can meet Santa 2:30pm-4pm both days.

Santa's Grotto & Festive Disco takes place on Friday, December 9 at Muff Community Park. Santa arrives at 6:30pm. Entrance 5 euro includes meet with Santa, gift and disco.

Carndonagh at Christmas.

Further north in Inishowen the Illies Christmas Market & Bazaar is on Sunday November 27 runs from 6pm at the Illies Community Centre.

You can meet Santa Claus at the winter wonderland and the popular Festive Bazaar begins at 7pm with a range of prizes. There will be Christmas Markets on the night. Free entry.

There will also be Christmas switch ons in Derry city on Sunday November 27, Strabane the day before Saturday 26, Limavady on Saturday 19 and Dungiven on Saturday 26.

