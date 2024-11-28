Pet owners are invited to bring their dogs along to get a 'paw-trait' together with Santa Claus this Sunday in aid of Guide Dogs Northern Ireland.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, was delighted to kick off the holiday season by joining Guide Dogs Northern Ireland to launch their annual ‘Santa Paws’ event recently.

The charity, who are currently celebrating 40 years of Guide Dogs in Northern Ireland, have seen over 600 dogs transform the lives of those living with sight loss in NI in that time.

‘Santa Paws’ will be located at the North West Transport Hub and pet owners are invited to bring their dogs along on Sunday, December 1 to get a 'paw-trait' together with Santa Claus, in exchange for the suggested donation of £10.00.

Mayor of Derry & Strabane District Council Councillor. Lilian Seenoi Barr with Torie Tennant and her guide dog "Vivvy" at the Santa Paws event launch held in the NW Transport Hub. Included on left is Linda Thompson, customer services co-ordinator, and on right, Gary Wilson, community fundraiser, Guide Dogs NI. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

There will also be an opportunity to find out more about what the charity does and the many ways you can get involved.

Guide dog owner Torie who has been in partnership with Labrador-Golden Retriever cross, Vivvy for five years, said: “Both my guide dogs have been life-changers for me, opening my world and offering me independence. We have been all over Northern Ireland together, and to get to come to our first grotto last year was very exciting. I’m delighted dog owners are supporting the fantastic work Guide Dogs NI do.”

It takes approximately £38,110 to provide all the expert training needed to train a guide dog, transforming them from a pup into a partnership.

The event will take place on Sunday from 11am to 4pm with no prior booking necessary. All dog owners are advised to think about whether this environment will be suitable for their dogs before bringing them. There will be raffles, spot prizes and an opportunity to chat with those living with a vision impairment and staff and volunteers on the day.

Clive Watson, Translink Assistant Area Route Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Guide Dogs NI for the 'Santa Paws' event at the North West Transport Hub. This is a wonderful opportunity for people to bring their furry friends along to meet Santa and capture a memorable moment, all while helping to raise funds for a great cause. It’s also a fantastic example of how we’re using the Transport Hub as more than just a place to travel—it's a community space where people can come together and connect. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the station for this fun and festive event.”

In 2023, Derry City and Strabane recently became the first Council on the island of Ireland to approve a motion to make the area a visually aware space and Translink have committed to this by their support of this event and ongoing sight loss awareness training provided by Guide Dogs NI.

A taster of this training will also be available to the general public on the day, ensuring a much more inclusive city for those living with a vision impairment. Buddy dog owner, Elodie Bateson will be entertaining the crowds to some classics on the piano. The talented teenager from Limavady recently finished joint runner-up at Translink’s Grand Pianist Competition.

Santa Paws will also take place in Belfast in Banana Block on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 December from 12 noon until 5 pm.

For more information about what Guide Dogs NI do and how you can get involved, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer