Foyleside's Enchanted Elevator Experience and Santa's Grotto set to be 'bigger, bolder, and more magical than ever before'

It was one of the biggest and most exciting attractions in Derry and the North West last Christmas and Foyleside’s Enchanted Elevator & Grotto Experience 2025 is set to be ‘bigger, bolder, and more magical than ever before’.

Tickets for the festive attraction go on sale on Tuesday, September 23 at 12pm and each child’s ticket includes: An unforgettable elevator adventure; A heartwarming visit with Santa and a festive selection box to take home.

Also, two adults go free with every booking!

When the golden doors of the enchanted elevator open, lucky guests will be whisked away to the snowy North Pole.

Beyond the twinkling lights and frosted windows, Santa is waiting to greet you in his cosy grotto – ready to share the wonder of Christmas with every child.

Foyleside added that ‘you’re welcome to capture your own moments of magic or let the Magic Memories Photo Store create keepsakes you’ll treasure forever.’

The popular Derry shopping centre have also stressed some important information for those hoping to attend this year’s experience.

They include that ‘walk-ins are not guaranteed – we recommend booking in advance to avoid any disappointment.’

Additionally, they add: “Please allow extra time for Christmas traffic and arrive promptly for your scheduled slot”

Keep your eyes peeled for the Santa Shuttle Train, gliding through Foyleside, and spreading festive cheer! (Check Foyleside’s social channels for running times.)

Foyleside will also be running ‘Quiet Sundays’. “For those with additional and sensory needs, we’re also offering specially designed Quiet Sunday sessions before the centre opens for trade. With reduced volume, no centre music, and a calm environment, these sessions provide a more relaxed experience.

“Our friendly team will be on hand to assist, and some queuing is expected but we will strive to ensure a smooth entry. All who feel they would benefit from this quieter session are welcome.

“Slots are limited – book early to avoid disappointment and the link will be shared separately on our platforms and website.”

Foyleside’s Centre Manager Paul Doherty said: “We have put huge effort into this, this year and the opening times have been extended to make sure more people can enjoy the experience here at Foyleside, as we know they sold out quickly last year.”

Follow Foyleside on https://www.facebook.com/FoylesideSCon Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/foyleside_/?hl=en on Tiktok at https://www.tiktok.com/@foyleside_ and at https://www.foyleside.co.uk/