Giving the gift of hope as Children in Crossfire Christmas gift cards go on sale in Derry and Donegal

As Christmas approaches, Derry-based international development charity Children in Crossfire have announced details of their new gift card range, which is now on sale in Derry, Moville and Muff.

The range of gift cards tell the stories of vulnerable children whom Children In Crossfire are working to support in Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Children In Crossfire Chief Executive Richard Moore said: “We are all urged to think about those with least in our world each Christmas – and to do what we can to make life a little better for them.

"Children in Crossfire’s new gift cards tell the stories of vulnerable children in Tanzania and Ethiopia who we are working to support. Anyone buying these cards will know they are helping to provide access to education, nutrition, healthcare and safe, clean water in some of the world’s most impoverished communities.”

Richard Moore with Shane Doherty, Centra Muff.

Detailing how and where people can buy Children in Crossfire’s cards, Richard continued: “This year, we are delighted that our cards are available now in Little Acorns Bookstore on Derry’s Great James Street; Nearby at Culmore Stores, next to The Magnet; and the Centra shops in Muff and Moville.

"I want to thank Jenni Doherty, Carla Shiels, and Kevin and Shane Doherty for so kindly partnering with us.

"Cards are also available for purchase online at www.childrenincrossfire.org/shop or by calling our office on +44 28 7126 9898.

“Our gift cards are ideal for family and friends, not to mention for teachers or workplace Secret Santa presents. They remind us that, even in the darkest of times, there is still plenty of kindness, compassion and solidarity in this world.”

Richard Moore with Carla Shiels, Nearby Culmore.

Childrne in Crossfire was founded in 1996 by Richard Moore, who was blinded as a 10 year old boy in 1972 during the Troubles.

The charity supports projects helping some of the most vulnerable children on the planet that suffer from the injustice of poverty.

"We work in partnership with local organisations in Tanzania and Ethiopia to improve the lives of the most disadvantaged young children, with a particular focus on Early Childhood Education (ECE),” a charity spokesperson states, adding: “In Ireland, we work in schools and with the general public to raise awareness of global justice issues, and advocate for increased investment in ECE."