IN PICTURES: Christmas Lights Switch On at Amelia Court in Derry

4. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured at the Amelia Court Christmas Lights Switch-On on Thursday night last. Included on left are Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and their elves and, on right, Ailbhe McDaid, Fundraiser, Foyle Hospice, Michaela Harkin and Martin Carr, residents, Amelia Court. All monies raised are gong to the Foyle Hospice and MacMillan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Photo: Jim McCafferty