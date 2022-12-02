IN PICTURES: Christmas Lights Switch On at Amelia Court in Derry

The Mayor of Derry & Strabane Sandra Duffy has joined Santa and the crowds to switch on the lights at Amelia Court in the city.
Resident Santa and Mrs Claus were joined by other neighbours in the Steelstown estate after creating the beautiful Christmas display.
All monies raised this year is going to the Foyle Hospice and MacMillan.
Photographs by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. The Mayor, Sandra Duffy on Santa’s Sleigh with Mrs. Claus, Elves, Ailbhe McDaid, Foyle Hospice and some of the children from Amelia Court, after Thursday’s Christmas Lights Switch-On.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. The Mayor, Sandra Duffy, handing over selection boxes for the children of Amelia Court to Michaela Harkin on Thursday night. On left is Santa Claus.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. Master Noah Cavanagh shows off his selection box to Santa Claus.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured at the Amelia Court Christmas Lights Switch-On on Thursday night last. Included on left are Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and their elves and, on right, Ailbhe McDaid, Fundraiser, Foyle Hospice, Michaela Harkin and Martin Carr, residents, Amelia Court. All monies raised are gong to the Foyle Hospice and MacMillan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Photo: Jim McCafferty