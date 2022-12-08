The legendary Sandra Biddle and the Foyle School of Speech and Drama have been putting on their annual Christmas show at the Millennium Forum.
Here is a selection of the cast being put through their paces.
1. The Foyle School of Speech and Drama's Tara Breslin Deane, Ben Langan, Saoirse Doherty, Eabha Gormley and Ellen Hribar performing the Snow White Scene in Alas in Blunderland at the Millennium Forum.
Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. Elle McGee and Aodhan O'Donnell as Mrs and Mr Claus in Sombrero for Santa.
Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. Foyle School of Speech and Drama Chaperones pictured this week at the Millennium Forum.
Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. Sandra Biddle and daughter Blathnaid pictured before this week's Christmas Show at the Forum.
Photo: Jim McCafferty