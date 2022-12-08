News you can trust since 1772
Marie Sophie O’Doherty, Fiann Morrin, Aoibhinn Stewart as Baby Bear, Daddy Bear and Mammy Bear in Alas in Blunderland pictured during the Foyle School of Speech and Drama final rehearsal for this year’s Christmas Show at the Millennium Forum. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Nine photographs of the Foyle School of Speech and Drama Christmas show

The legendary Sandra Biddle and the Foyle School of Speech and Drama have been putting on their annual Christmas show at the Millennium Forum.

By Jim McCafferty
2 hours ago
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 5:52pm

Here is a selection of the cast being put through their paces.

1. The Foyle School of Speech and Drama’s Tara Breslin Deane, Ben Langan, Saoirse Doherty, Eabha Gormley and Ellen Hribar performing the Snow White Scene in Alas in Blunderland at the Millennium Forum.

2. Elle McGee and Aodhan O’Donnell as Mrs and Mr Claus in Sombrero for Santa.

3. Foyle School of Speech and Drama Chaperones pictured this week at the Millennium Forum. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

4. Sandra Biddle and daughter Blathnaid pictured before this week’s Christmas Show at the Forum.

