Over 70 stalls at Saint Mary’s College Annual Christmas Fair 2024 this weekend in Derry
The school said that interest in the 2024 Christmas Fair has been immense.
There will be over 70 stalls exhibiting a range of Christmas gifts, crafts and bits and bobs.
Visitors can expect to see products ranging wooden craft designs, ceramics, jewellery, hats, scarves and mitts, prints, soft toys, quilts, photography, cosmetics, wreaths, soaps, homemade jams, scones, cakes and chutneys as well as other seasonal offerings.
There will also be a Crafty Café where visitors can get a drink and treat themselves to a host of sweet or savoury offerings, with the option to sit down with a cup if coffee or hot chocolate, recharge and go again.
The school advised that special visitors from the North Pole have promised to stop by in the afternoon as has our Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr.
Entry to the fair is £1.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.