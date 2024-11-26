Over 70 stalls at Saint Mary’s College Annual Christmas Fair 2024 this weekend in Derry

St Mary’s College will host its popular annual Christmas fair this Saturday, November 30 from 11am to 4pm.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school said that interest in the 2024 Christmas Fair has been immense.

There will be over 70 stalls exhibiting a range of Christmas gifts, crafts and bits and bobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can expect to see products ranging wooden craft designs, ceramics, jewellery, hats, scarves and mitts, prints, soft toys, quilts, photography, cosmetics, wreaths, soaps, homemade jams, scones, cakes and chutneys as well as other seasonal offerings.

People enjoying a previous St. Mary's College Christmas Fair. Photo: Conor McClean

There will also be a Crafty Café where visitors can get a drink and treat themselves to a host of sweet or savoury offerings, with the option to sit down with a cup if coffee or hot chocolate, recharge and go again.

The school advised that special visitors from the North Pole have promised to stop by in the afternoon as has our Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr.

Entry to the fair is £1.