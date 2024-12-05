Review: The Millennium Forum's Christmas panto 'Aladdin' is truly magical

This review of ‘Aladdin’ at the Millennium Forum could honestly be just two words long – ‘utterly brilliant’.

But, that would do it a disservice as this year’s Christmas Pantomime deserves every raving review it can get, as it is just so wonderful.

The Millennium Forum has said that everyone’s favourite Christmas tradition is the ‘biggest yet’ and this is no exaggeration.

This is a festive spectacular full of great songs, amazing costumes, a talented cast and crew, lots of laughs and plenty of Christmas cheer.

Aodhan Kehoe as 'Wishy Washy' and Dylan Reid as 'Aladdin.'

The Forum’s ‘Aladdin’ sees evil sorcerer, Abanazar, (a perfectly cast Karen Hawthrone) seek the magic lamp to bring him untold wealth and power.

Can Aladdin save the day? Will Wishy Washy and the Genie of the Lamp help our hero? Will Princess Jasmine find the boy of her dreams? Will Widow Twankey finally wear something that doesn’t look like an explosion in a paint factory?

One of the most endearing – and successful – elements of this Christmas pantomine is just how well the cast know and love their audience. There are plenty of jokes about Derry and Donegal and lots of calls to sing and dance. There’s a brilliant element that – without giving anything away – requires great audience participation and set the fun tone for the rest of the night.

It’s not just for kids, either. There are plenty of jokes for the adults, that are also age-appropriate and there’s a ‘12 Days of Christmas’ song and skit that had everyone in hysterics. It’s honestly worth going to see it for that alone.

Aladdin at the Millennium Forum.

The talented Dylan Reid, no stranger to panto audiences, is wonderful as the brave and lovely Aladdin and Aodhan Kehoe, as his endearing brother, Wishy Washy, was a real favourite with the kids.

Corrie Earley is a wonderful Princess Jasmine and her vocals are stunning. She and Dylan have amazing chemistry and their music numbers together are a real highlight.

It’s also no surprise that Conal Gallen as Widow Twankey, with her incredible costumes – made every scene extra special. He (or she) was my seven-year-old daughter’s favourite of the night. (My nephew loved Abanazar)

In fact, the entire cast is magnificent. Niamh’s Morrison’s energetic ‘Genie of the Lamp,’ Lily O’Regan’s dazzling Spirit of the Ring, Matthew McLaughlin’s very funny PC Donut and Eoin Callaghan’s wonderful Emperor enhance every scene.

The musical numbers will have you on your feet, the dancing – which includes a brilliant ensemble cast and the always great Rainbow School of Dance Junior Chorus – was step-perfect and a special shout out must go out to all involved with the stunning set. It’s obvious that everyone, from the lighting crew to sound, costumes, stage crew, sign language interpreters and everything in between, put so much dedication into ensuring everything was just right. The atmosphere was electric.

There are so many more great things that could be said about ‘Aladdin,’ but I’ll conclude with the most important – ‘do not miss this.’

Over 20,000 tickets have already been booked and every one of those people are in for a wonderful Christmas treat.

Aladdin performs at the Millennium Forum from Tuesday, December 31. Telephone the Box Office on 028 71 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.