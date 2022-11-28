News you can trust since 1772
Watch Santa Claus lead magical procession through Derry city centre as Christmas lights are switched on

Derry turned out in force on Sunday to watch Santa Claus lead a magical procession through the city centre and switch on the Christmas lights.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

If you missed it, the Derry Journal was there to capture the festive atmosphere.

Check out the video above to relive the experience.

Plan your Derry Strabane Christmas experience by accessing the full programme at derrystrabane.com/Christmas.

Santa greeting children at the Derry Christmas procession on Sunday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS - 24
