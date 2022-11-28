Watch Santa Claus lead magical procession through Derry city centre as Christmas lights are switched on
Derry turned out in force on Sunday to watch Santa Claus lead a magical procession through the city centre and switch on the Christmas lights.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
If you missed it, the Derry Journal was there to capture the festive atmosphere.
Check out the video above to relive the experience.
Plan your Derry Strabane Christmas experience by accessing the full programme at derrystrabane.com/Christmas.