Clipper returning at Maritime Festival in 2020 - Cusack

The chair of Derry & Strabane’s Business & Culture Committee Shaun Cusack has said she is delighted that the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet will be returning to Derry during next year’s Maritime Festival.

The massively popular festival, which is staged in the city along Queen’s Quay and in the city centre every two years, is expected to be discussed at next week’s meeting of the local Committee.

Crowds on the quay for a previous Foyle Maritime Festival

Colr. Cusack has expressed her delight and excitement at the return of Clipper in the Summer of 2020.

Cusack states ‘ the world famous Clipper Race has millions of followers and fans globally and Derry has been privileged to have been part of its journey by securing the City as a destination in previous years.

The benefit this has had to our tourism offering and local economy have been well documented and the carnival atmosphere which accompanies the Clipper’s visits have given locals and visitors alike lasting positive memories of our beautiful City and District . There is no doubt it has been sadly missed this year. Officers have worked hard with the organisers to bring Clipper back to our riverfront in 2020 and I’m as excited as I’m sure the public will be to welcome them and have our City showcased again to a worldwide audience. ‘

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said a paper outlining details of plans for the Foyle Maritime Festival will come before members of the Council’s Business and Culture Committee meeting on Tuesday.

The spectacular fireworks display on the River Foyle lights up the sky over the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race during the Voyages Showcase Finale during the Foyle Maritime Festival. Picture Martin McKeown.ClipperRound The WorldRace. 20.07.18

“It is hoped that following that meeting details relating to the festival will be announced,” the spokesperson said.