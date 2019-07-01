‘Command Lines’ opening in Void

On this year’s Summer Solstice, Void Gallery on Patrick Street were delighted to welcome artist Candida Powell-Williams whose solo exhibition titled Command Lines opened to the public with wide acclaim.

As part of the preview of the exhibition there was a performance choreographed by the artist.

Animating the sculptural forms the dancers configured and reconfigured architectural structures found in the artist’s invented tarot cards.

The performance was set to meditation music and metamorphosed between each tableaux, dancers piercing and dividing the space in a choreography inspired by spiritualist diagrams. The exhibition is a theatrical installation of sculpture, performance and animation by artist Candida Powell-Williams. The works re-imagine the iconic tarot as a three-dimensional experiment in symbolism, action, story-telling and magical thinking. Candida also provided a tour of the exhibition - which will soon be available as a podcast on Void’s YouTube channel.

Powell-Williams’ work is a response to researching the slippage that occurs between primary and secondary source material in relation to historical artefacts. By discarding the original source and reimagining objects as a product of their interpretation she explores the consequences of retelling history and how we construct identity through objects and memory. She manipulates historical narratives, plucking references from disparate eras, folding them into the present and condensing them into a singular experience.

You can see the exhibition for yourself - the gallery is located at the Old City Factory on Patrick Street, and it will run daily from Tuesday - Saturday 11am to 5pm or by appointment. There will also be a series of workshops and family events as part of Void’s education programme which will run as part of the theme of the show.