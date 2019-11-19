Community centre works to start within weeks

Construction works for two community centres in Galliagh and Shantallow is expected to get under way within weeks, it has been confirmed.

Derry City & Strabane District Council confirmed to the Journal that a contractor for the £2.4m Shantallow Community Centre “will be appointed within the next few weeks” following the completion of the tender process.

The Council spokesperson added: “The tender process for the Galliagh community centre project is ongoing, due for completion at the end of November, and Council expects to have a contractor in place before Christmas.”

Subject to the successful completion of these procurement processes, it’s estimated that work will have commenced at both sites by January 2020.

An anticipated 14 month construction programme for the Shantallow Community Centre could see it open in the Spring of 2021, while the 12 month programme for the community centre in Galliagh could see it open earlier in 2021.

The £1.48m Galliagh project involves the construction of a new build, single story building with dedicated office space and multipurpose rooms.

Planned occupants for the centre include Galliagh Women’s Group, Off the Streets, Galliagh Community Group, Teach Na Failte and CRJ.

The project is located in the heart of the community, near St Joseph’s Church and the local Spar at Fairview Road.

Meanwhile the £2.4m Shantallow Community Centre will be located on the site of the current centre.

Speaking earlier this year when the Department for Communities announced it would provide the additional funding required alongside the Council investment to bring the projects to fruition, Mayor Michaela Boyle said the centres would offer vital resources in one of the city’s largest neighbourhood renewal areas.

“The new centres will become vibrant and busy community hubs, facilitating new activities and the delivery of vital services within Shantallow and Galliagh,” Mayor Boyle said at the time.