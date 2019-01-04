Consumer Council: Know your rights shopping online

It’s the beginning of a new year with many consumers hitting the sales online. With the excitement of getting a bargain, one in five NI consumers will experience additional online delivery costs to NI.

Kellin McCloskey, Head of Postal Services at The Consumer Council, said: “NI consumers are often faced with additional charges of up to £6.72 extra to deliver to Northern Ireland. If you are hitting this sales this January, it is important that Northern Ireland consumers understand their rights and are provided with upfront information on delivery costs when ordering items online. Last year a new website, www.deliverylaw.uk was launched to help inform consumers on their rights when shopping online. The website provides information to empower consumers and reduce instances of online delivery surcharging. We would encourage online shoppers to use this website to find out more about their rights, find out how to make a complaint and report any delivery problems with online orders.” The Consumer Council has a free “Guide to Shopping Safely Online” available to download at www.consumercouncil.org.uk or 0800 121 6022.