Council issue important traffic and travel info for Maritime Festival

Derry City and Strabane District Council would like to alert the public that there will be some level of disruption to regular traffic and travel arrangements in and around the city centre during this week’s Foyle Maritime Festival.

People are encouraged to heed travel instructions to ensure a safe and enjoyable festival for everyone.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Colr. John Boyle is advising festival goers to check out travel restrictions before starting their journey. “We are expecting a huge volume of visitors over this year’s international festival – and to account for the wide variety of outdoor events taking place a number of changes to travel and parking will be in place. These restrictions are there for the benefit of the public to ensure the safe delivery of the events – and disruption will be kept to a minimum.

“To facilitate this year’s festival there will be temporary road closures put in place at Queen’s Quay – from the City Hotel to Queen’s Quay Roundabout. This will include a single lane closure during the festival itself from 8am on 13 July until 7pm on 22 July, and a complete road closure again of both lanes from 7pm on July 22 until 6am on 23 July to facilitate site breakdown.

“With so many people expected to make the journey into the city to enjoy the packed programme of family friendly activities, a number of facilities will be available to provide easy access to the quayside. I would encourage people to use the free ‘Park and Ride’ shuttle service which will be operated by Translink at peak times during the two weekends of this year’s festival. The two pick-up locations for the free shuttle service are St Columb’s College, Buncrana Road and the new Foyle College, Limavady Road – and will drop people off at Sainsbury’s bus stop on the quayside. Translink will operate the free ‘Park and Ride’ shuttle service approximately every 30 minutes from both St Columb’s College, Buncrana Road and the new Foyle College, Limavady Road on F, July 20 from 12noon to midnight, Saturday, July 21 from 12 noon to 10pm, and Sunday, July 22 from 12noon to 6pm.”

For a full list of all traffic and travel restrictions visit www.foylemaritimefestival.com