Creative workspace to rent at Playhouse

A workspace unit designed to attract businesses in the Cultural Industries sector has been announced by The Playhouse.

Cultural Industries have been continually identified as a sector with the potential to create new jobs in both in Derry and throughout Northern Ireland, and The Playhouse has been successful in attracting tenant businesses working in Theatre, Film, Disability Arts and Visual Arts.

Pauline Ross, Artistic Director of The Playhouse said: “At the heart of our ethos at The Playhouse is to help and encourage people from all walks of life to create new, invigorating art, and to support emerging artistic talent.

“When we were planning the layout for the new Playhouse we wanted to give a strong commitment to local artists.

“Therefore, we provided a number of spaces that artists and creative businesses could rent, on an affordable basis.”

The business units have proved very popular, and Niall McCaughan, CEO of The Playhouse spoke about the success of the units to date. “We have helped a few businesses establish themselves in Derry / Londonderry, including UV Arts, Lithe IT, Connect The Space, 360 Productions who make TV programmes for BBC, Discovery Channel, and National Geographic Channel. Such was their growth they had to move out to bigger premises.”

The units were part funded by the European Union through the EU Programme for Reconciliation (PEACE II) managed for the Special EU Programmes Body by the Department of Enterprise, Trade & Investment.

Funding was also provided by the International Fund for Ireland and Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

For additional information and a tour of the office space please contact The Playhouse CEO on 02871268027 or email info@derryplayhouse.co.uk