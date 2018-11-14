Cruse Bereavement Care volunteers give 228,000 hours in 30 years

The local branch of a bereavement charity has made contact with almost 11,000 clients in the 30 years it has been based in Derry.

Cruse Bereavement Care opened its doors in Derry 30 years ago this month, and the charity held a special event last Thursday night to recognise the work of volunteers, both past and present.

Cruse Bereavement Care is the leading national charity for bereaved people in the North, England, and Wales.

The charity offers support, advice and information to children, young people and adults when someone dies and work to enhance society’s care of bereaved people.

Alicea McDaid, Area Coordinator, said: “Without them it would not be possible to provide the service for the past 30 years.

“Some of the the volunteers in attendance have volunteered with the charity for over 10 and 20 years.” Since 1988, 228,000 hours have been given by the volunteers in the many roles within Cruse and 10,700 clients have made contact with the charity.

Eddie Mailey has volunteered at Cruse for the last 15 years, and said he finds the work “uplifting.”

A former teacher at St. Columb’s College, Eddie spent several years studying counselling after his retirement. After being asked by a friend to join Cruse, he’s “been with them ever since.”

Eddie volunteers with Cruse three days per week, seeing two clients per day. “I personally feel it is uplifting. I was retired for three months and I couldn’t stick it. I find when I come in here it’s not what I give to Cruse, it’s what Cruse gives to me,” he added.

Niamh Margey is a more recent recruit to the Cruse family in Derry, having joined the team two years ago. Having studied counselling, she undertook an in-house training course with Cruse, and then started volunteering.

“It’s amazing. You don’t realise it’s voluntary until someone points it out, you just do it.

“It’s very rewarding.

“Seeing people coming in, and then leaving feeling better is amazing.

“Although it’s very tough for them to go through it, most people are in a better place. They do the work, we facilitate it. I think the service that Cruse gives is amazing. We would like that more people would use the service, and it’s great that its accessible and free for both sides of the border,” she said.

Daphne Black is also a Cruse veteran, having volunteered for seven years. She is also now chair of supervisors and client services at the charity. “I love it. I also work at Magilligan Prison through Cruse one day a week. What I take from one experience I bring back to another. You grow and grow.

“I just love everything I do. I can’t say that I’ve never wanted to come in, or I’ve never said I hated a day at all. In here is like a family. We all look out for each other, and there is fantastic support,” she added.

Former client Paul McQue spoke at last week’s event, and has shared his experience with Cruse. Paul and his wife lost their three-week old son Frankie John McQue eight years ago.

It was only in May 2017 that he addressed issues following Frankie’s death, and gainned “control over certain behaviours that had gotten worse since that time eight years ago.”

After his wife and a close friend suggested he seek professional help, Paul contacted Cruse, and was put in touch with volunteer Frances Murphy.

He said she was “caring, thoughtful, inspiring and a true saviour, for I fear what could have happened to me (I had twice tried to hurt myself prior) had I not met Frances”.

“Frances helped me to bring back my self-respect, she helped me to save my relationship with my wife and to this day (almost 15 months on) I have not had any outbursts or episodes with alcohol,” he says.

“I’m not sure if Frances has saved my life, but I’d say it’s quite possible, for I couldn’t go on carrying the thoughts around that I had. I’m sure Frances has helped my marriage, she’s also helped me to become a much better man, husband, father and employer,” he added.

For more information on Cruse, visit https://www.cruse.org.uk/Foyle-area